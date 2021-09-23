NH driver dies in NEK crash

BRUNSWICK, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a New Hampshire man has died in an early-morning crash in the northern Vermont town of Brunswick.

Police say 59-year-old Kenneth Thompson, of Pittsburg, New Hampshire was towing a trailer with a pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle and trailer while going around a corner on Vermont Route 105 at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Police say the vehicle went off the road, hit trees, and then overturned.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

