PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Various agencies will be participating in an emergency response drill in Peacham Thursday.

The St. Johnsbury Police Department says that includes several fire departments.

It starts around 6 p.m. Thursday and will be heard over scanners.

The goal is to help first responders prepare for real-life scenarios.

On Thursday evening at approximately 6:00 PM, various emergency response agencies (from VT EMS District 5, Danville... Posted by St Johnsbury Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.