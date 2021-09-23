Watch Live: Gov. Hochul COVID response update

NEW YORK (AP) - A vaccine mandate for New York City’s public school teachers and other staffers can go forward as planned next week, after a state judge lifted a temporary restraining order.

The city had announced last month that school employees would have to get at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 27. A coalition of city unions had filed a lawsuit against the mandate and had asked for the injunction against its implementation.

State Supreme Court Justice Laurence Love put the TRO in place last week, but removed it in his ruling on Wednesday.

