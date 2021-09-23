Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Hochul COVID response update

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A vaccine mandate for New York City’s public school teachers and other staffers can go forward as planned next week, after a state judge lifted a temporary restraining order.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to hold a COVID response briefing Thursday morning. Watch live on WCAX at 10 a.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The city had announced last month that school employees would have to get at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 27. A coalition of city unions had filed a lawsuit against the mandate and had asked for the injunction against its implementation.

State Supreme Court Justice Laurence Love put the TRO in place last week, but removed it in his ruling on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.
Tractor-trailer filled with milk rolls in Brookfield
According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.
Tractor-trailer filled with milk rolls in Brookfield
Vermont State Parks is doing a photo contest.
Vermont State Parks want to see your foliage photos
Vermont State Parks is doing a photo contest.
Vermont State Parks want to see your foliage photos