Advertisement

Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival returns to Stowe Sunday

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is officially here and that means the return of Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival in Stowe this weekend.

The 12 annual celebration of fall -- and flying gourds -- takes place Sunday at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa.

The event features a contest among trebuchet builders to see how far the DIY medieval siege weapons can hurl pumpkins. There will also be live bands and a chili cookoff.

Elissa Borden spoke with festival founder Dave Jordan about the enduring appeal of pumpkin chuckin.’ She also tried out launching a special WCAX pumpkin.

The fun begins Sunday at 11 a.m. and runs until 4.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

File image
NH driver dies in NEK crash
File photo
Vermont officials defend disbursement of pandemic cash
PP
Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival returns to Stowe Sunday
Sen. Bernie Sanders say Democrats couldn't get any cooperation from Republicans on federal...
Sanders: Police reform efforts failed with no cooperation across aisle