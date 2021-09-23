Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival returns to Stowe Sunday

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is officially here and that means the return of Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival in Stowe this weekend.

The 12 annual celebration of fall -- and flying gourds -- takes place Sunday at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa.

The event features a contest among trebuchet builders to see how far the DIY medieval siege weapons can hurl pumpkins. There will also be live bands and a chili cookoff.

Elissa Borden spoke with festival founder Dave Jordan about the enduring appeal of pumpkin chuckin.’ She also tried out launching a special WCAX pumpkin.

The fun begins Sunday at 11 a.m. and runs until 4.

