Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival returns to Stowe Sunday
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is officially here and that means the return of Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival in Stowe this weekend.
The 12 annual celebration of fall -- and flying gourds -- takes place Sunday at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa.
The event features a contest among trebuchet builders to see how far the DIY medieval siege weapons can hurl pumpkins. There will also be live bands and a chili cookoff.
Elissa Borden spoke with festival founder Dave Jordan about the enduring appeal of pumpkin chuckin.’ She also tried out launching a special WCAX pumpkin.
The fun begins Sunday at 11 a.m. and runs until 4.
