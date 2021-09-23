Sanders: Police reform efforts failed with no cooperation across aisle

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - After months of bipartisan talks in Congress, federal police reform efforts have collapsed.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a lead negotiator on the Democratic side, says there was too wide a gulf between them and their negotiating partners.

Thursday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told CBS that in a Senate split 50-50, the Democratic caucus is getting zero cooperation from Republicans.

“I mean let’s be clear. You’ve got a Republican Party which has become a right-wing extremist party. Cory Booker has done a great job trying to bring people together. On basic fundamental issues of police reform, we have gotten no support from Republicans and I hope people understand this,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

On the budget reconciliation bill, Democrats can’t afford to lose any votes if they want to see the spending plan pass.

Sanders says he’s negotiating with moderate members of the Democratic caucus to keep them on board.

He says at the end of the day, he believes the bill will pass.

