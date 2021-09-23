Advertisement

Sanders: Police reform efforts failed with no cooperation across aisle

Sen. Bernie Sanders say Democrats couldn't get any cooperation from Republicans on federal...
Sen. Bernie Sanders say Democrats couldn't get any cooperation from Republicans on federal police reform efforts.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - After months of bipartisan talks in Congress, federal police reform efforts have collapsed.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a lead negotiator on the Democratic side, says there was too wide a gulf between them and their negotiating partners.

Thursday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told CBS that in a Senate split 50-50, the Democratic caucus is getting zero cooperation from Republicans.

“I mean let’s be clear. You’ve got a Republican Party which has become a right-wing extremist party. Cory Booker has done a great job trying to bring people together. On basic fundamental issues of police reform, we have gotten no support from Republicans and I hope people understand this,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

On the budget reconciliation bill, Democrats can’t afford to lose any votes if they want to see the spending plan pass.

Sanders says he’s negotiating with moderate members of the Democratic caucus to keep them on board.

He says at the end of the day, he believes the bill will pass.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

File image
NH driver dies in NEK crash
File photo
Vermont officials defend disbursement of pandemic cash
File photo
Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival returns to Stowe Sunday
PP
Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival returns to Stowe Sunday