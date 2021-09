BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer carrying milk overturned Wednesday in Brookfield, spilling its load.

According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.

The section of road was closed for hours as crews worked to remove the truck. It reopened later on Wednesday.

Update the road is open back and truck is removed. Thank you Brookfield FD, BCFD, WAS, OCSD, Vtrans, and VSP for assistance. Posted by Williamstown Public Safety on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

