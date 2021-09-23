Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

FACE
Backyard carnival comes to Queen City nursing home
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
New York might be on track to exhaust its $2.1 billion pandemic relief fund for undocumented...
Advocates urge NY to boost $2B fund for undocumented workers
NEIGHBORS
Religious neighbors: Jewish and Muslim leaders seek common ground