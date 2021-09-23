Vermont monitors spread of disease that often kills deer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is monitoring the spread of a frequently deadly viral disease in deer in a neighboring state and investigating possible cases in Vermont.

The department says New York has documented cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in several counties in the Hudson Valley, including some that border Vermont.

The disease is spread to deer by biting midges, sometimes called no-see-ums.

The department said Thursday that it does not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot get infected from deer or bites of midges.

Vermonters who see sick or dead deer should report them to the Fish and Wildlife department through the local game warden.

Click here for more on epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

