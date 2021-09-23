Vermont National Guard helps with refugee resettlement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Afghan refugees are getting some help at the airport in Pristina, Kosovo.

The Vermont’s 172nd Public Affairs Detachment posted photos to their Facebook page.

According to the post, evacuees arrived there a few days ago and are given housing, medical, and logistical support while they temporarily stay there.

Soldiers were sent there to help coordinate this mission, including processing the people there and approving them for resettlement in the U.S.

