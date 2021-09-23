Vermont State Parks want to see your foliage photos

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the first full day of fall, and if you’ve snapped a beautiful picture, we know where to send it.

Vermont State Parks is doing a photo contest.

Team members want you to send in your best foliage pics by October 10.

The prizes include:

$100 Vermont State Park gift card

2022 Season Family Vehicle pass

10-punch pass

Finalists will be put on a website for people to vote on. Click here to submit your photos.

