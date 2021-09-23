Advertisement

Vermont State Parks want to see your foliage photos

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the first full day of fall, and if you’ve snapped a beautiful picture, we know where to send it.

Vermont State Parks is doing a photo contest.

Team members want you to send in your best foliage pics by October 10.

The prizes include:

  • $100 Vermont State Park gift card
  • 2022 Season Family Vehicle pass
  • 10-punch pass

Finalists will be put on a website for people to vote on. Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.
Tractor-trailer filled with milk rolls in Brookfield
According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.
Tractor-trailer filled with milk rolls in Brookfield
Vermont State Parks is doing a photo contest.
Vermont State Parks want to see your foliage photos
Vermont State Police Captain Julie Scribner
Longtime Vt. State Police captain to retire, discusses recruitment of women