Vermont State Parks want to see your foliage photos
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the first full day of fall, and if you’ve snapped a beautiful picture, we know where to send it.
Vermont State Parks is doing a photo contest.
Team members want you to send in your best foliage pics by October 10.
The prizes include:
- $100 Vermont State Park gift card
- 2022 Season Family Vehicle pass
- 10-punch pass
Finalists will be put on a website for people to vote on. Click here to submit your photos.
