Veterans at Revolutionary battlefield dig in NY find camaraderie

Veteran Tim Madere sifts through dirt as part of an archeological dig at the site of the Second...
Veteran Tim Madere sifts through dirt as part of an archeological dig at the site of the Second Battle of Saratoga, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Stillwater, N.Y. Veterans with American Veterans Archaeological Recovery are searching for Revolutionary War artifacts at the Saratoga National Historical Park this month. (AP Photo/Michael Hill)(Michael Hill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) - Veterans are helping with an archaeological dig at the Saratoga National Historical Park that is uncovering evidence from the tide-turning Second Battle of Saratoga.

But the vets are getting something out of it, too. Some of them are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and physical injuries. And the three weeks of meticulous fieldwork give them a familiar sense of camaraderie and mission.

Fifteen veterans are taking part in the dig through American Veterans Archaeological Recovery, an organization that helps service members transition into the civilian world.

