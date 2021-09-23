BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy first full day of fall! It certainly didn’t feel very fall-like today. Highs ranged from the upper 70s to mid 80s for most with dew points in the 60s. It will feel more like fall going forward, but in order to get there, we have to get through a cold front that brings us heavy rain.

We’ll see rain building in from west to east tonight and into Friday morning. Northern New York and the St. Lawrence Valley will be the first places to see rain move in Thursday night. Rain will arrive in the Champlain Valley and western VT closer to midnight, the Green Mountains and central VT during the overnight hours, and the NEK and northern New Hampshire closer to dawn Friday.

Likewise, rain will clear out from west to east Friday. Northern New York and the Champlain Valley have the best chances to see some clearing in the afternoon, meanwhile the NEK and northern NH will be the last to clear out Friday afternoon and evening.

We’ll get a good soaking from this rain. Many spots can expect totals between a half inch and one and a half inches, although some spots, particularly parts of southern Vermont and higher terrain could see upwards of two inches of rain. We could see some thunder overnight and early Friday morning, but it will be isolated. There are better chances to see a stronger storm east of the Green Mountains Friday.

All of that clears out in time for the weekend, when we’ll have dry and comfortable weather for Saturday. Late this weekend and early next week, we’ll have a chance for showers, but after Friday, much of the upcoming week will be dry and will feel more like fall with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

-Jess Langlois

