BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today is the first FULL day of fall, but it is going to feel more like a mid-summer’s day. It will be warm & humid & breezy today as a frontal system approaches us from the west.

The cold front part of that system will be moving into northern NY late today and especially overnight. The front will be accompanied by rain, with some heavy downpours expected. The rain will move eastward into VT overnight and continue into NH during Friday morning. The narrow band of rain and possible thunderstorms could bring between 1/2″ to 1″ of rain, with locally heavier amounts.

High pressure will be building in quickly behind that front, so skies will be clearing out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be coming down to more seasonable levels, too (normal high & low in Burlington is now 69° and 50°, respectively).

The first weekend of fall will start very nicely with lots of sunshine on Saturday, along with seasonably warm temperatures and comfortable humidity.

Starting Sunday, a slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system will be drifting through with a chance for a few showers each day into the middle of next week, although most of us will be staying dry. Temperatures will be very close to normal.

Enjoy one last day of summerlike weather today, then enjoy the crisp fall air over the weekend! -Gary

