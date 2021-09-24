Advertisement

2 bodies found at Casella Waste facilities in Maine, NH

Two bodies found at separate Casella Waste Systems facilities in Maine and New Hampshire have caught the attention of investigators.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A body was discovered at Casella Waste Systems in Lewiston, Maine. on Tuesday.

The Sun Journal reports that less than two weeks earlier a body was at a Casella waste transfer station in Belmont, New Hampshire.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police said investigators are aware of the two cases.

In Maine, the body hasn’t yet been identified.

Body of woman found in waste disposal truck at NH station

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

