Bear spray in ventilation system forces evacuation at Williston hotel

Bear spray-File photo
Bear spray-File photo(KTUU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hotel guests had to be evacuated from the Fairfield Inn in Williston Friday after bear spray got into the ventilation system.

Fire officials say the bear spray was discharged in one of the rooms and made its way into the hotel’s air handling system.

Thirty people had to be evacuated. At least three were sent to the hospital to get a more thorough checkup.

Williston fire crews were still at the scene at noontime working to clear the air in the hotel.

No major hazmat response from the state was required.

