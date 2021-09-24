Bristol to hold its annual Harvest Festival

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A town-wide celebration takes over Bristol on Saturday. It’s the 22nd annual Bristol Harvest Festival.

This is being sponsored by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director Rob Carter says you’ll find musicians on the bandstand, vendors with handcrafts, food, a silent auction and a scavenger hunt. He says after the town’s largest event, the Fourth of July celebration, had to be canceled this year, people are looking forward to getting out and about again in the town’s green.

“There really hasn’t been a big event in downtown Bristol since last year, so everyone is looking forward to be able to be on the green and visit each other say hi to neighbors they maybe haven’t seen for months and just have a good time with their kids,” said Carter.

This year, the town will be doing a moose scavenger hunt with little moose scattered throughout different stores in the downtown.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

