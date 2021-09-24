Advertisement

Bristol to hold its annual Harvest Festival

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A town-wide celebration takes over Bristol on Saturday. It’s the 22nd annual Bristol Harvest Festival.

This is being sponsored by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director Rob Carter says you’ll find musicians on the bandstand, vendors with handcrafts, food, a silent auction and a scavenger hunt. He says after the town’s largest event, the Fourth of July celebration, had to be canceled this year, people are looking forward to getting out and about again in the town’s green.

“There really hasn’t been a big event in downtown Bristol since last year, so everyone is looking forward to be able to be on the green and visit each other say hi to neighbors they maybe haven’t seen for months and just have a good time with their kids,” said Carter.

This year, the town will be doing a moose scavenger hunt with little moose scattered throughout different stores in the downtown.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Click the video above to watch the entire interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign welcomes visitors to the Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, VT.
Stowe Resort employee dies in zipline accident
File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.
10-digit dialing for local calls starts soon in the 802
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Cota & Cota propane delivery
Supply issues affecting propane prices

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Vermont AG urges Biden to stop sending migrants back to Haiti
It's the 22nd annual Bristol Harvest Festival.
Bristol to hold its largest event since pandemic
Trash is being taken out of waterways in our region this weekend.
Volunteers to clean up Connecticut River this weekend
Trash is being taken out of waterways in our region this weekend.
Volunteers to clean up Connecticut River this weekend