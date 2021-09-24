Advertisement

Chief pushes plan to retain, recruit Burlington police with COVID relief funds

By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plan to boost retention rates and improve recruitment at the Burlington Police Department has been sent to the City Council.

According to the memo, Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad hopes to use federal coronavirus relief funds to provide incentives to boost recruitment efforts and keep officers from leaving the department.

“I don’t think anyone wants us to be smaller than we are,” Murad said.

According to a five-page memo sent to the City Council, Murad says the roster at the department is shrinking.

The memo states the number of officers has decreased from 92 in 2020 to just 68 now, of which only 65 can respond to calls.

“At 68 we can’t perform the kinds of services we have traditionally performed, we cannot answer our neighbors’ calls for service in the ways they have come to expect over 20 or more years,” Murad said.

Through the stabilization proposal, Murad hopes to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to provide incentives to officers who are currently on the force and to boost recruitment efforts as well.

Current officers would receive $16,000 over three separate payments, equalling over $1 million total.

An additional $150,000 would be needed to provide incentives for officers recruited by the Burlington Police.

“It’s a substantial incentive,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington. “It amounts to about 10% of an officer’s annual salary per year. I think that is a reasonable step to take given the dire situation we are facing right now and I hope the council will agree.”

In June 2020, the City Council voted to cap the number of officers at 74. Mayor Weinberger says this decision has played a part in why officers are leaving.

“I think it’s totally reasonable for people to look at what is currently our policy and say, ‘I’m not sure that’s the department I signed up for. That’s not a department that has the kind of opportunities that I expected in my professional career,’” Weinberger said.

The City Council is expected to vote on this proposal during Monday’s meeting.

I did reach out to each of the members of the City Council who voted to cut the police force about this proposal but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation
File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.
10-digit dialing for local calls starts soon in the 802
According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.
Tractor-trailer filled with milk rolls in Brookfield
File image
NH driver dies in Northeast Kingdom crash

Latest News

Have you ever dreamed of having a giant slingshot?
Stuck in Vermont: The man with the giant backyard slingshot
invt
Stuck in Vermont: The man with the giant backyard slingshot
noco
Hochul visits North Country; residents weigh in on her job performance so far
onecare
UVM Health Network to become sole operator of OneCare
The loss of more bus drivers means the Essex Westford School District will start canceling...
Loss of more bus drivers means Essex Westford will start canceling routes