Dover man charged in hit-and-run death of retired NH police sergeant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Dover man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a retired police sergeant who was training for a cycling event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

State police say Craig Sprowl, 45, was arrested Friday morning at a Portsmouth hotel and was charged with negligent homicide and conduct after an accident.

Police said they didn’t know when he’d be in court, and it’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The arrest came three days after Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, died in Kingston. The retired Hudson police sergeant was training for next month’s Police Unity Tour.

