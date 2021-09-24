Former NH teacher pleads guilty to human trafficking

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire high school teacher accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos from a student for money and making and possessing child pornography has pleaded guilty to human trafficking and manufacturing child sex abuse images.

The Concord Monitor reports that Joshua Harwood, 38, of Manchester, entered his pleas to the two felony counts on Wednesday.

He had taught business at Concord High School.

He was arrested and has been in jail since February.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

