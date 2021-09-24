Advertisement

Harvest Tips: Preserving herbs

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you want that fresh basil taste in the middle of winter or you want to make sure your thyme doesn’t go to waste, there are ways to make sure your herbs can last through other seasons.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern at the UVM Extension, to find out how. Watch the video to see.

