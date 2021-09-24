Harvest Tips: Preserving herbs
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you want that fresh basil taste in the middle of winter or you want to make sure your thyme doesn’t go to waste, there are ways to make sure your herbs can last through other seasons.
Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern at the UVM Extension, to find out how. Watch the video to see.
Related Stories:
Harvest Tips: Dehydrating veggies, fruits and more
Harvest Tips: Perfect pickling
Harvest Tips: Raspberry freezer jam
Harvest Tips: Canning tomatoes
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.