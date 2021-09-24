Hochul visits North Country; residents weigh in on her job performance so far

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday made her first visit to the North Country since taking office. We checked in to see why she was in Lake Placid and what residents think of the job she’s been doing so far.

“God bless her, she’s got a tough order to fill,” said Bill Long, who was visiting Lake Placid.

Hochul officially has one month under her belt as governor of the Empire State.

New Yorkers are giving her a chance to prove herself in the new role.

“Open to see what she’s about right now,” said John Walker, who was visiting Lake Placid.

“We’re just getting to know her but she seems to be doing a good job, no complaints as of right now. Still early,” said Steve Haraden, who was visiting Lake Placid.

Crowds stopped to see the governor while she was in Lake Placid announcing a $15.6 million water infrastructure project for the village to replace wastewater infrastructure and create green infrastructure that will capture and filter stormwater runoff and prevent it from flowing into Mirror Lake.

“This is part of our future on how we have to do things smarter to make sure we protect our environment,” said Hochul, D-New York.

She said she visited the Adirondacks a few times during the pandemic.

“I was really excited to see the vitality even during the pandemic. It was actually quite astounding that people from other states and our own state discovered what all of you locals have cherished for a lot of time,” Hochul said.

New Yorkers say Hochul is a breath of fresh air.

“It is really great to have a female governor. We are pretty excited about it. She seems to have a good record in which she is strong with what she says and doing what she says,” said Ethel Walker, who was visiting Lake Placid.

Voters are watching to see what she will tackle next.

“I’d like to see New York be more business-friendly, lower taxes. Right now, it’s tough for business people to service in the economy up here,” Haraden said.

“Times are so difficult right now, especially with COVID and everything else,” Long said. “We just need strong leadership to guide us through it.”

