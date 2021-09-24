Advertisement

Loss of more bus drivers means Essex Westford will start canceling routes

The loss of more bus drivers means the Essex Westford School District will start canceling...
The loss of more bus drivers means the Essex Westford School District will start canceling routes on a rolling basis.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The busing woes in Vermont’s largest school district are taking another turn for the worse.

We told you last week how the shortage of bus drivers in the Essex Westford School District was forcing routes to be consolidated, causing some students to spend over an hour getting to school.

Now, school officials tell parents they have lost two more drivers-- seven total-- and can no longer operate all of the bus routes.

So starting Monday, they will institute a system of rolling cancellations of bus routes, where each day one or two routes will not get a bus.

