Advertisement

Multiple positive COVID cases reported in Springfield schools

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of students in the Springfield School District are in quarantine after multiple positive cases.

Superintendent Zach McLaughlin says 50 students were deemed close contacts in the Union Street School and Riverside Middle School.

McLaughlin says under current guidelines, if a COVID-positive person spends four hours or more in a classroom during their infectious period, then everyone in the classroom is considered a “close contact.”

Friday is an in-service day for teachers. McLaughlin expects Monday to be a normal day for the students who don’t have to quarantine.

Good afternoon Springfield School District families, students and staff, It is once again your Superintendent, Dr....

Posted by Springfield School District on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Cota & Cota propane delivery
Supply issues affecting propane prices
According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.
Tractor-trailer filled with milk rolls in Brookfield
Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.
10-digit dialing for local calls starts soon in the 802

Latest News

Dozens of students in the Springfield School District are in quarantine after multiple positive...
Multiple positive COVID cases reported in Springfield schools
A sign welcomes visitors to the Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, VT.
Stowe Resort employee dies in zipline accident
Police are investigating in Stowe after a resort employee died in a zipline accident.
Stowe Resort employee dies in zipline accident
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer booster shots available to older Vermonters Friday