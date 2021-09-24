Multiple positive COVID cases reported in Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of students in the Springfield School District are in quarantine after multiple positive cases.

Superintendent Zach McLaughlin says 50 students were deemed close contacts in the Union Street School and Riverside Middle School.

McLaughlin says under current guidelines, if a COVID-positive person spends four hours or more in a classroom during their infectious period, then everyone in the classroom is considered a “close contact.”

Friday is an in-service day for teachers. McLaughlin expects Monday to be a normal day for the students who don’t have to quarantine.

