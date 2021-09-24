New head of Time’s Up pledges openness after Cuomo scandal

UNDATED (AP) - Almost four years ago, Time’s Up was formed by high-profile Hollywood women, aiming to ‘clean house’ regarding sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Now, the embattled organization is seeking to clean its own house after a scandal forced the departure of its chief executive, amid outrage over allegations that Time’s Up leaders advised the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he was first accused of harassment.

New interim leader Monifa Bandele tells The Associated Press that Time’s Up, undergoing a structural review, will emerge with a new openness and a focus on “people power,” with leadership that includes farm, restaurant and domestic workers.

