Pets with Potential: Jack the ferret

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking for a fun ferret to play with? Meet Jack.

The 5-year-old neutered male went to the Humane Society of Chittenden County because his owner could no longer care for him.

They say he has a little bit of ataxia on his back end, but it hasn’t progressed and doesn’t seem to affect him in any way.

Jack loves to lounge and run and play and hide. He also enjoys treats and hanging out with his people.

If you would like to meet Jack or any of the other amazing animals at the humane society, visit their website.

