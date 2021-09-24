Pfizer booster shots available to Vermonters Friday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Friday, the State of Vermont is opening up registration for 80 years and older, who’ve received the Pfizer vaccine, to sign up to get their booster shot.

Governor Scott, the Agency of Human Services and the Department of Health made the announcement Thursday, after the FDA expanded emergency use for the third shot to be administered 6 months after getting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Registration will start at 8:15 a.m.

Then starting next week, Vermonters 75 and older can register, on Monday, September 27th, 70 years and up can register, Wednesday, September 29th, and those 65 and older can start registering Friday, October 1st.

Visit the health department’s website on where and how you can get your booster shot.

