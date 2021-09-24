Police investigate gunfire near Burlington skate park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating reports of gunshots near the skate park at the Burlington waterfront.

It happened just after midnight Friday.

Burlington police say they received multiple calls reporting gunfire near the Andy A_Dog Williams skate park.

One caller told them a person in a red vehicle fired a gun.

Police say they found evidence of the shooting and interviewed witnesses who said two groups got into a fight.

Officers also found the red car suspected of being involved and arrested an 18- and 19-year-old. Police are not releasing names because they are juveniles but they say they know these teens and both have criminal records.

This is the 13th shooting so far this year in the Queen City, a record.

