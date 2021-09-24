Advertisement

Stowe Police investigating zipline incident that kills Stowe man

A sign welcomes visitors to the Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, VT.
A sign welcomes visitors to the Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, VT.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe police are investigating a death at the Stowe Mountain Resort, Thursday.

Police say just after 3:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of an injured male on the resort’s zipline. Police say, the male on the zipline was identified as Scott Lewis, 53, of Stowe.

During the investigation, Police say Lewis collided with an anchoring platform that holds down the line and died from his injuries.

Police do believe a mechanical failure may be a factor, but are still investigating.

Lewis was an employee at the time of the incident and had years of experience.

