Surprise send-off for longtime Burlington city worker

Longtime city employee John King walked down the hallway at the Burlington Police Department for the final time on Friday.(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just before noon on Friday, police and personnel lined up for a send-off at the Burlington Police Department.

Longtime city employee John King walked down the hallway for the final time.

Many of his co-workers were not even alive when King started as a patrolman in 1965.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You came out, were you surprised?

John King: Totally. I didn’t expect nothing, no. I was, I’m totally surprised.

King worked as a Burlington cop until 1991, retiring as a deputy chief.

Out of physical harm’s way, but not from verbal assaults, he then became manager of parking services. Translation=the ticket and towing guy.

WCAX News caught up with King shortly after he took on that role.

“Yeah, a lot of people who call up are not happy!” he told us in 1991.

But today it’s all smiles for a 56-year career.

“A huge amount of history,” Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said. “John King has been a member of the Burlington Police Department for more than a third of its total history. That’s extraordinary.”

“I just feel ready to do it,” King said.

The 77-year-old plans to spend time with his family and take a trip to Jamaica with his wife, Mitchi.

“I don’t how you can work 56 years and say I won’t miss it,” King said.

