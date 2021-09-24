Vermont AG urges Biden to stop sending migrants back to Haiti

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has joined the list of attorneys general urging President Biden to stop sending Haitian migrants back to Haiti.

There are 18 attorneys general on the list, including the AG from D.C., who fled Haiti as a young child.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been ramping up deportation flights to Haiti.

This comes as the Biden Administration grapples with an influx of thousands of migrants, many of whom are Haitian, at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas.

Haiti is still reeling from the political fallout of its president’s assassination this summer and an earth quake.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.