Vermont AG urges Biden to stop sending migrants back to Haiti

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, to avoid deportation from the U.S. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)(FELIX MARQUEZ | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has joined the list of attorneys general urging President Biden to stop sending Haitian migrants back to Haiti.

There are 18 attorneys general on the list, including the AG from D.C., who fled Haiti as a young child.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been ramping up deportation flights to Haiti.

This comes as the Biden Administration grapples with an influx of thousands of migrants, many of whom are Haitian, at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas.

Haiti is still reeling from the political fallout of its president’s assassination this summer and an earth quake.

