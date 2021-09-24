Volunteers to clean up Connecticut River this weekend

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Trash is being taken out of waterways in our region this weekend.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to fan out across the four-state Connecticut River watershed to do some dirty work. This is part of the of Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup.

Groups will be in Norwich and Bellows Falls Vermont and West Chesterfield, New Hampshire Friday.

Then there are more dates planed into October.

Organizers say they will tally the amount of trash collected to see which areas need the most help.

