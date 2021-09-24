Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overall we’ve got a good looking weekend on the way. Temperatures will be a little cooler than they have been, but right on track for the first weekend on Fall. Skies will start mostly sunny on Saturday with areas of patchy fog. It will be cool to start with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll see a few clouds drift in during the afternoon, but temperatures should still manage to warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, with the chance of a passing afternoon shower, mainly north. An upper level low will spin to our north and east through the start of the week, keeping a few more clouds around. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to start the week as well with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Once we head into next week, we’ll see a quiet weather pattern set up. Skies will be partly sunny from Tuesday on into Friday. Temperatures will be running near or just below normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be a bit cool as well with most spots waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation
File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.
10-digit dialing for local calls starts soon in the 802
According to Williamstown Public Safety, it happened on Route 14.
Tractor-trailer filled with milk rolls in Brookfield
File image
NH driver dies in Northeast Kingdom crash

Latest News

Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast