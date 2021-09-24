BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overall we’ve got a good looking weekend on the way. Temperatures will be a little cooler than they have been, but right on track for the first weekend on Fall. Skies will start mostly sunny on Saturday with areas of patchy fog. It will be cool to start with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll see a few clouds drift in during the afternoon, but temperatures should still manage to warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, with the chance of a passing afternoon shower, mainly north. An upper level low will spin to our north and east through the start of the week, keeping a few more clouds around. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to start the week as well with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Once we head into next week, we’ll see a quiet weather pattern set up. Skies will be partly sunny from Tuesday on into Friday. Temperatures will be running near or just below normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be a bit cool as well with most spots waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

