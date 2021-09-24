BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It will be a wet start to this last Friday of September, as a cold front moves through from west to east. But once we get into the afternoon, skies will be clearing out as high pressure builds in behind the departing front. Temperatures will be coming back down to near normal levels after coming close to a record high on Thursday (Thursday’s high was 86°, just one degree shy of the record high of 87° which has stood since 1895).

The first weekend of fall (and the last weekend of September) will start out spectacularly, with lots of sunshine on Saturday, seasonable temperatures, comfortable humidity, and a gentle breeze. Sunday will be a little cooler and just a bit unsettled as a trough of low pressure could kick up a shower or two later in the day.

As we get into the start and middle of next week, we are expecting some pretty typical fall weather. Each day into mid-week will be partly sunny, but with a slow-moving, drifting, upper level low hanging around, we stand the chance of getting in on a few, scattered showers from time to time, especially so on Monday. However, most of us will be staying dry for most of next week.

Get outside and enjoy this MAX Advantage weekend that’s coming up! -Gary

