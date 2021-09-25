Advertisement

North Hero drinking water warning

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - If you live in North Hero, you may need to boil your water until further notice.

The town is repairing a main water line on US Route 2, which could contaminate systems south of and including Jerusalem Place. Officials urge you to boil your tap water, as it poses a potential health risk to users. They estimate the fix will take until at least Wednesday.

All locations north of Jerusalem Place aren’t affected.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation
The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
Hotel guests had to be evacuated from the Fairfield Inn in Williston Friday after bear spray...
Bear spray in ventilation system forces evacuation at Williston hotel
A high school soccer game is now the focus of an investigation over racist behavior after...
Winooski student-athletes allegedly targeted with racial slurs during soccer game
The state Supreme Court says a Vermont couple cannot be prosecuted in state court for drug...
Court: Vermont pair stopped near border can’t be prosecuted

Latest News

Purrier St. Pierre walks down main street in Richford.
Purrier St. Pierre is celebrated in Richford
The steeple returning to its home.
Steeple Returns to its spot on the Ferrisburgh Union Meeting Hall
Tom Rush performing at reopening of Barre Opera House
Tom Rush performing at reopening of Barre Opera House
What to do Saturday, Sept. 25
What to do Saturday, Sept. 25