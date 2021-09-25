North Hero drinking water warning

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - If you live in North Hero, you may need to boil your water until further notice.

The town is repairing a main water line on US Route 2, which could contaminate systems south of and including Jerusalem Place. Officials urge you to boil your tap water, as it poses a potential health risk to users. They estimate the fix will take until at least Wednesday.

All locations north of Jerusalem Place aren’t affected.

