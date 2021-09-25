Steeple Returns to its spot on the Ferrisburgh Union Meeting Hall

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) -

Folks in Ferrisburgh are one step closer to revamping the town’s Union Meeting Hall.

Today the steeple returned to its home atop the historic structure, after receiving much-needed repairs for the past month and a half. The meeting hall is just shy of two-centuries-old.

Baptist, Congregationalist, and Methodist volunteers built the house together for the entire community to enjoy.

The goal was to have this renovation done in time for Ferrisburgh Day.

The event celebrating the history and heritage of the town -- makes its return after six years -- this weekend.

“We’re really excited to see this building being saved -- were definitely looking forward on plans moving forward -- historic buildings are really important especially in the state of Vermont - there’s so many of them and we’re so excited to see this project progress over the next few months and few years,” said Ashley Laflam, president of the Friends of the Union Meeting Hall. Community members can look forward to using this building for future events and fairs.

Those involved with this project say it’s inspiring to see Vermonters of all ages uniting to revitalize this space.

“It’s really great because Vermont is run on volunteers -- and so for a long time the volunteers feel like we’ve gotten older and older and older so to have the younger generation come in with all the kids and families is just absolutely marvelous,” said Jean Richardson, member of the Town Building Committee.

The new and improved steeple will make it’s debut at tomorrow -- Ferrisburgh day. Visitors are invited to enjoy -- an open house, music, and food trucks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.