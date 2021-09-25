Tom Rush performing at reopening of Barre Opera House

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Barre Opera House is opening the curtain again for the first time in 18 months on Saturday and they’re kicking off the season with a performance from Tom Rush.

“The pressure’s on. I better be good,” Rush joked. “I’m honored to have that slot.”

The country and blues singer-songwriter from New England has been entertaining crowds since the 1960s. He started off performing at clubs in the Boston-area while attending Harvard University. He now sells out shows all across the country.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Rush said. “I get paid to have fun basically, which is kind of cool.”

Along with singing and playing guitar, Rush also tells stories on stage. He says his musical style has a little bit of everything.

“With me, songs just kind of happen. I don’t sit down and say I’m going to write a song today about this or that. They just kind of drift through the room and I try to catch them before they drift away again,” he said. “Some of them are sad. Some of them are funny. Some of them are up-tempo. Some of them are quiet and slow. So again, all over the lot.”

Rush says any fan planning to attend Saturday night’s show can expect to hear their favorite, but should also be prepared to be introduced to some new songs as well.

“I have some contemporaries who don’t want to do the old songs anymore. They’re sick of them. But my understanding -- my certain knowledge-- is people come to hear the songs they know,” Rush said. “They don’t come to hear a bunch of stuff they’ve never heard before. So I will be doing some songs in that category: songs I’ve been doing for a long time that people know and love. But like I said, I’m also going to try out a couple of the brand new ones which audiences seem to be liking a lot so I’m encouraged by that.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. To attend, you must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the past 72 hours. You must also wear a mask while inside the opera house.

