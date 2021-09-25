Vermonters rally to stop Line 3 Pipeline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just over 100 people showed up to Battery Park in Burlington Friday afternoon to fight climate change and raise awareness of the Line 3 Pipeline in Minnesota.

People from Vermont have traveled to and from Minnesota to protest the pipeline. Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission calls the crude oil line a need, but climate activists call it a disaster.

A Canadian fuel transport company, Enbridge, is working on building a 330 mile oil pipe in the midwest, but people from as far as Vermont said they’re concerned about its impact on the environment.

“Line 3 is an oil pipeline that would be the equivalent of 40-million more cars on the road, it’s crossing indigenous territory without their consent, and we can get it to stop,” said Chris Gish, an event organizer.

According to a project permit, the pipeline would be used to carry heavy crude oil from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin.

Rally organizer, Nancy Brous, said this would create an environmental hazard.

“It’s extremely difficult to move it, so the pipeline has to be under high pressure, not only causing excess leakage but a potential for explosion,” Brous said.

Activists at Friday’s rally hope to draw attention to climate change and just how rapidly it’s happening.

“Knowing these ongoing conversations and a pipeline that means climate deaths are happening, it’s just so easy to not pay attention to that at all,” Gish said.

Many in attendance believe the pipeline isn’t a need, just a tactic to make money.

“You can’t eat money. you can’t drink money,” Brous said. “You can’t live on money. You can’t live on a planet that has absolutely no resources left to sustain human life.”

Friday’s rally was hosted by 350VT, Essex Resists, Extinction Rebellion VT, People’s Kitchen, Upper Valley Affinity Group, VT Interfaith Power and Light, Vt Peace and Justice Center and the Institute for Social Ecology and had speakers from across the country.

According to Enbridge’s website, the U.S. portion of this new pipeline is estimated to cost $2.9 billion.

The project is still in permitting stages, so the start date on construction is still unknown.

