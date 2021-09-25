Advertisement

Vt. couple suing Disney Cruise line for $20M

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont couple is suing a Disney Cruise Line for $20 million, claiming their 3 year-old daughter was sexually assaulted.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, the unnamed couple was aboard the Disney Cruise Line, Disney Fantasy back in January 2020.

The family was on the cruise from January 4, 2020 through January 11, 2020. They say their daughter was enrolled in Disney’s Oceaneer Club daycare facility supervised by Disney staff. The parents claim their daughter was physically restrained and sexually assaulted by an older child. They claim Disney staff stepped into the room and failed to intervene. Documents also say the child is physically and emotional injured.

