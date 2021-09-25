Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Sept. 25

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Sept. 25.

Point au Roche State Park will mark the first weekend in autumn with a fall-themed scavenger hunt. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Families can expect to hunt along an easy 1-mile trail within the park. Participants can either join in a group hunt or decide to forge a path of their own.

In New York, the Keeseville Good Shepherd Church will be hosting a family fun day event.

The festivities will go from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Families can expect outdoor lawn games, painting, free books, and free food.

Another great way to kick off the fall season is the 22nd annual Bristol Harvest Festival.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. You can expect 45 plus exhibits, artisans, crafters, food, live music, and more.

