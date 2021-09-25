Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first weekend of fall is looking great, though today will be the pick of the weekend. Today will be partly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front will come through on Sunday, but weaken as it does so. Just a few light showers are possible. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A few showers are possible Monday. Otherwise, plan on pleasant early fall weather through Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s. That’s a touch on the cool side for the end of September, but nothing too significant. Models then differ with Friday, as one shows a coastal storm brushing us with showers, and the other keeps us dry. We’ll keep an eye on it.

