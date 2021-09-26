Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 26

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region this week.

The City of Plattsburgh will host a series of public budget hearings starting Monday, Sept. 27. There will be a total of three meetings, one a day until Wednesday, Sept. 29. The meetings will go from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Participants can attend the hearings in person in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall Place or online.

Eligibility for Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster shot will expand the week of Sept. 27. The booster shot is now available for Vermonters who are 80 plus. People who are 75 plus you can make an appointment starting Monday, Sept. 27. Those that are 70 plus can sign up for the shot Wednesday, Sept. 29. If you’re 65 plus or 18 plus with an underlying health condition, you can sign up starting Friday, Oct. 1. You can only be eligible for the shot if it’s been six months since your second Pfizer shot.

Vermont’s Climate Council will be hosting a webinar at noon Monday, Sept. 27.

The council will discuss what plans they have in the works thus far. Then, participants will hear from leading Vermont climate advocates. They will discuss some priorities for the Climate Action Plan. That includes cutting emissions while keeping standards equitable and affordable across Vermont’s economy. The meeting will happen online.

Vermont Works for Women is set to launch a series of interactive workshops to help people with work. These workshops will start Tuesday, Sept. 28, and will continue throughout the fall. There will be various workshops from finding the right career to learning how to grow professionally. All of these workshops will be free to attend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation
The state Supreme Court says a Vermont couple cannot be prosecuted in state court for drug...
Court: Vermont pair stopped near border can’t be prosecuted
A high school soccer game is now the focus of an investigation over racist behavior after...
Winooski student-athletes allegedly targeted with racial slurs during soccer game
Longtime city employee John King walked down the hallway at the Burlington Police Department...
Surprise send-off for longtime Burlington city worker

Latest News

Dartmouth blows past Sacred Heart in home opener
Middlebury shuts out Bates in home opener
In this segment of In the garden Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi discuss fall flowers.
In the garden: Fall flowers
What to do Sunday, Sept. 26.
What to do Sunday, Sept. 26