Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 26

The City of Plattsburgh will host a series of public budget hearings starting Monday, Sept. 27. There will be a total of three meetings, one a day until Wednesday, Sept. 29. The meetings will go from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Participants can attend the hearings in person in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall Place or online.

Eligibility for Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster shot will expand the week of Sept. 27. The booster shot is now available for Vermonters who are 80 plus. People who are 75 plus you can make an appointment starting Monday, Sept. 27. Those that are 70 plus can sign up for the shot Wednesday, Sept. 29. If you’re 65 plus or 18 plus with an underlying health condition, you can sign up starting Friday, Oct. 1. You can only be eligible for the shot if it’s been six months since your second Pfizer shot.

Vermont’s Climate Council will be hosting a webinar at noon Monday, Sept. 27.

The council will discuss what plans they have in the works thus far. Then, participants will hear from leading Vermont climate advocates. They will discuss some priorities for the Climate Action Plan. That includes cutting emissions while keeping standards equitable and affordable across Vermont’s economy. The meeting will happen online.

Vermont Works for Women is set to launch a series of interactive workshops to help people with work. These workshops will start Tuesday, Sept. 28, and will continue throughout the fall. There will be various workshops from finding the right career to learning how to grow professionally. All of these workshops will be free to attend.

