Advertisement

Middlebury shuts out Bates in home opener

Panthers grab first win of the 2021 season
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation
The state Supreme Court says a Vermont couple cannot be prosecuted in state court for drug...
Court: Vermont pair stopped near border can’t be prosecuted
A high school soccer game is now the focus of an investigation over racist behavior after...
Winooski student-athletes allegedly targeted with racial slurs during soccer game
Longtime city employee John King walked down the hallway at the Burlington Police Department...
Surprise send-off for longtime Burlington city worker

Latest News

Fueled by an explosive offense, Big Green picking up right where they left off
Dartmouth blows past Sacred Heart in home opener
Dartmouth blows past Sacred Heart in home opener
Middlebury shuts out Bates in home opener
Scores and highlights from around the area
H.S. Football for Saturday, September 25th