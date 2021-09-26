Advertisement

Milton Public Works proposes new highway facility

Milton residents tour the current facility, which officials say is too small.
Milton residents tour the current facility, which officials say is too small.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Public Works Department opened its garage to the public Saturday, with a larger goal in mind.

A committee organized in 2019 determined that the current facility, housing expensive heavy equipment, was not suitable for renovation. That lead to the search for a new location.

Town Manager Don Turner says the facility is too small to keep staff, or equipment, safe. Now, the town hopes to build a new facility.

Turner says the plan is to minimize the financial burden on residents.

“We will sell that building and use the money to go towards bringing the cost down. The donation of the lot brings the cost down. So we are looking at a project that’s in the $5 million to $5.5 million price range. But the impact to the taxpayer will be as low as we can possibly do it,” Turner said.

Turner says the proposal will be put before voters for approval in March. If it passes, construction will begin in the summer of 2022 and finish the following spring.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation
The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
The state Supreme Court says a Vermont couple cannot be prosecuted in state court for drug...
Court: Vermont pair stopped near border can’t be prosecuted
A high school soccer game is now the focus of an investigation over racist behavior after...
Winooski student-athletes allegedly targeted with racial slurs during soccer game
Hotel guests had to be evacuated from the Fairfield Inn in Williston Friday after bear spray...
Bear spray in ventilation system forces evacuation at Williston hotel

Latest News

Electric Cars displayed in a South Burlington parking lot.
Shifting gears to go green
FILE
North Hero drinking water warning
EV Vehicle
Shifting gears to go green
TAKEI
Actor George Takei visits New York Star Trek set