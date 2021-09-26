Milton Public Works proposes new highway facility

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Public Works Department opened its garage to the public Saturday, with a larger goal in mind.

A committee organized in 2019 determined that the current facility, housing expensive heavy equipment, was not suitable for renovation. That lead to the search for a new location.

Town Manager Don Turner says the facility is too small to keep staff, or equipment, safe. Now, the town hopes to build a new facility.

Turner says the plan is to minimize the financial burden on residents.

“We will sell that building and use the money to go towards bringing the cost down. The donation of the lot brings the cost down. So we are looking at a project that’s in the $5 million to $5.5 million price range. But the impact to the taxpayer will be as low as we can possibly do it,” Turner said.

Turner says the proposal will be put before voters for approval in March. If it passes, construction will begin in the summer of 2022 and finish the following spring.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.