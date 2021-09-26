Plattsburgh firefighter makes city history

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congratulations to City of Plattsburgh Firefighter Jenna Calandros!

According to the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 Facebook page, the department’s first ever female pumper driver had her first day on the job Saturday.

Pumper drivers have to complete a specific program that teaches safe operations of the vehicles to qualify for this position.

The most recent class of students recently completed the course.

