Plattsburgh firefighter makes city history

City of Plattsburgh firefighter Jenna Calandros poses in front of her new ride.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congratulations to City of Plattsburgh Firefighter Jenna Calandros!

According to the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 Facebook page, the department’s first ever female pumper driver had her first day on the job Saturday.

Pumper drivers have to complete a specific program that teaches safe operations of the vehicles to qualify for this position.

The most recent class of students recently completed the course.

