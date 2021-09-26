SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are shifting gears to go green by plugging in to get around.

Those at the National Drive Electric Week event got an opportunity to learn about different types of electric vehicles and how they help the planet.

“We have to stop burning fossil fuels,” Jake Elliot of the solar energy company, SunCommon, said. “We know that we have that solution, and this is about making that really easy for people.”

According to Drive Electric Vermont, as of January 2021, Chittenden County has the highest number of electric vehicles (all electric or plug-in hybrid) with over 1600 vehicles. Second highest is Washington County with more than 500.

Annette Seidenglanz was among those in attendance looking to switch from gas-powered to electric. She says now is the time to make the change.

“Of all the issues that are challenges for Vermont about carbon, is the fact that cars are the biggest contributor in Vermont, and we feel that we want to do something about that,” Seidenglanz said.

People who already own electric cars say the shift has been more cost effective, especially with rising gas prices.

“In Burlington, with the Burlington Electric Department, it’s like buying gas at 60 cents a gallon,” William Calfee said. “So from an operations standpoint, it’s a no brainer.”

“Gas is roughly $3.30 a gallon. That’s roughly a $1.00 or $1.50 comparable to fill up your electric car,” Elliott said.

In just four years, Vermont is tasked with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% below the levels recorded two decades before.

