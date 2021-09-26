What to do Sunday, Sept. 26

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Sept. 26.

Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction will be hosting an event for people and pets. “Wag it forward” is a non-profit festival for pets. Tickets and pet waivers can be purchased and picked up at Petfood Warehouse. Ticket prices are donation-based. Guests have to donate a $5 minimum to enter. Children under five can attend for free. Participants can expect a space-themed costume contest, a dog show, pet portraits, and plenty of family-friendly activities. Various local businesses and non-profits will also be at the fair. The festival will go on until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Richmond is hosting their Art Crawl Sunday, Sept. 26.

Participants can support local artists and craftspeople by stopping by Radiate Art Space in Richmond. The event will have various pieces of work like paintings, illustrations, pottery, and much more. Guests can also expect there to be food trucks and fun activities for kids. Richmond’s Art Crawl will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, and go until 3 p.m. that afternoon.

The 12th annual Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival is happening Sunday, Sept. 26.

Stoweflake Mountain Resort in Stowe will be hosting the event. Participants can expect there to be a pumpkin hurling contest. The contest will raise money for the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, a non-profit that works to end domestic and sexual violence. The Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival will go from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.

