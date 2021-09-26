Advertisement

YCQM Sept. 26, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me we talk about the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States with immigration law expert Erin Jacobsen at the Vermont Law School. We’ll also get an update on the U.S./Canada border closure from Chris Kirkey, the director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute of Quebec Studies at SUNY-Plattsburgh. Plus, Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Sophie Zdatny joins us to discuss the proposal to merge Castleton University, NVU Johnson & Lydon and Vermont Technical College into one school called Vermont State University.

Host: Darren Perron

