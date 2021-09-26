Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weakening cold front will come through today, but only with the chance for a light shower or two. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see some sunshine Monday morning, then clouds will increase as another cold front bring scattered afternoon showers. The best chance will be in the northern half of the region. Highs will be back in the 60s.

The rest of the workweek will be fair and on the cool side. Tuesday through Friday will feature partly sunny skies. Highs will only be in the low 60s, with a few spots stuck in the upper 50s. Some frost is possible Wednesday and Thursday nights, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation
The state Supreme Court says a Vermont couple cannot be prosecuted in state court for drug...
Court: Vermont pair stopped near border can’t be prosecuted
A high school soccer game is now the focus of an investigation over racist behavior after...
Winooski student-athletes allegedly targeted with racial slurs during soccer game
Longtime city employee John King walked down the hallway at the Burlington Police Department...
Surprise send-off for longtime Burlington city worker

Latest News

WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast