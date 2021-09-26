BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weakening cold front will come through today, but only with the chance for a light shower or two. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see some sunshine Monday morning, then clouds will increase as another cold front bring scattered afternoon showers. The best chance will be in the northern half of the region. Highs will be back in the 60s.

The rest of the workweek will be fair and on the cool side. Tuesday through Friday will feature partly sunny skies. Highs will only be in the low 60s, with a few spots stuck in the upper 50s. Some frost is possible Wednesday and Thursday nights, so stay tuned.

