BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overall, it was a pleasant first weekend of fall. A weak cold front only touched off a few light showers on Sunday. Some sunshine is expected Monday morning, then a second slow-moving cold front will bring showers during the afternoon, especially in northern parts of the region. Highs will be in the 60s. The cold front will slowly exit the region overnight. Tuesday will be dry and fall-like, with highs only in the low 60s. A few spots will only be in the upper 50s.

The transition from September to October will certainly be fall-like, though quiet. Wednesday through Sunday will be partly sunny. A weak trough will bring a few showers Wednesday night, and possibly even the first few snowflakes of the season at the summits. Only a light dusting is expected at best. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, but warm back into the mid 60s over the weekend. Lows will be chilly, mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

