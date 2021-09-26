Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weakening cold front will come through Sunday, with just an isolated shower or two. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s. A warm front will then come through Monday, closely followed by a cold front. This will bring a better chance for showers, especially in northern parts of the region.

The rest of the week will feature pleasant early fall weather. Skies will generally be partly sunny Tuesday through Saturday, with highs mainly in the mid 60s, and lows in the crisp 40s. The fall foliage is starting to show up, so it will be a good week to take MAX Advantage of that.

